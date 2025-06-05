See more gameplay from Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

HQ

Kept you waiting, huh? Ever since a remaster of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was announced, we've been longing to return to Hideo Kojima's spy world, and in the latest gameplay trailer from State of Play, we not only got to see Snake tackle classic MGS bosses in high definition; we also got to see other game modes, such as Snake vs. Monkey mode with an Ape Escape theme and what looked like some kind of hide-and-seek mode involving camouflage.

Hopefully, we'll learn more about the game's other modes before it's released on August 28. Did you like what you saw?