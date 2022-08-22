See Marvel's Midnight Suns' Scarlet Witch in action in new gameplay video

HQ

While Firaxis won't be launching Marvel's Midnight Suns this year as was originally planned, the developer is continuing its effort of showing off the game ahead of its delayed release. To this end, a new gameplay showcase has been released, focusing solely on one character: Scarlet Witch.

Here we get to see Wanda Maximoff in action, and are told a few titbits of information relating to how she plays. We're told that she is very reliant on positioning, and that most of her moves have an area-of-effect style. It's also added that she requires more planning than most of the other heroes in the game's roster if you intend to get full value out of her damage and supportive abilities.

But, you can see why this is the case in the video below, which includes around five minutes of gameplay based around the iconic character.