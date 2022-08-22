Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Midnight Suns

See Marvel's Midnight Suns' Scarlet Witch in action in new gameplay video

Firaxis has given us a look at another hero that will be playable in-game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While Firaxis won't be launching Marvel's Midnight Suns this year as was originally planned, the developer is continuing its effort of showing off the game ahead of its delayed release. To this end, a new gameplay showcase has been released, focusing solely on one character: Scarlet Witch.

Here we get to see Wanda Maximoff in action, and are told a few titbits of information relating to how she plays. We're told that she is very reliant on positioning, and that most of her moves have an area-of-effect style. It's also added that she requires more planning than most of the other heroes in the game's roster if you intend to get full value out of her damage and supportive abilities.

But, you can see why this is the case in the video below, which includes around five minutes of gameplay based around the iconic character.

HQ
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Related texts



Loading next content