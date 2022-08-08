Marvel's Midnight Suns delayed again

HQ

This October was set to be one of the most exciting months ever in terms of game releases earlier this year, but several games have been pushed away from it lately. Here's another addition to that list.

The developers over at Firaxis have announced that they've decided to delay Marvel's Midnight Suns yet again. They aren't ready to give us a new release date either, and one of the reasons for that is that there are now multiple dates. That's because the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series versions will launch sometime before April, while those on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will have to wait even longer.