Seasons coming to Fallout shelter

Fallout Shelter on mobile gets a new major upgrade as Bethesda includes a season game mechanic to the game. This is done by having separate vaults running within limited time-slots, each with a thematic too, with new themed challenges, but also new rewards for hitting different milestones.

Inspired by Vault-Tec's experiments, Seasons introduces limited-time Vaults to the game that are completely separate from your original Vault. Each Season will have a unique theme, bringing new challenges and rewards as players hit different milestones.

Fallout Shelter was initially a game for mobile in ant farm view that came out in 2015, and later published on PC, and puts you in the seat of an overseer of a Fallout vault, managing food, water, and basic needs for your dwellers, while also protecting it from raiders and monsters. it has some tie-ins with Fallout 4 and other Fallout games in the form of characters, and has missions that can be run to get crafting gear, blueprints for weapons and thematics, and offers a surprising versatile gameplay, while not having an ending as we know it from most games.

Fallout Shelter has had more than 230 million downloads as of June 2025.