news
Fallout Shelter

Seasons coming to Fallout shelter

Mobile players will soon get an upgrade

Fallout Shelter on mobile gets a new major upgrade as Bethesda includes a season game mechanic to the game. This is done by having separate vaults running within limited time-slots, each with a thematic too, with new themed challenges, but also new rewards for hitting different milestones.

Inspired by Vault-Tec's experiments, Seasons introduces limited-time Vaults to the game that are completely separate from your original Vault. Each Season will have a unique theme, bringing new challenges and rewards as players hit different milestones.

Fallout Shelter was initially a game for mobile in ant farm view that came out in 2015, and later published on PC, and puts you in the seat of an overseer of a Fallout vault, managing food, water, and basic needs for your dwellers, while also protecting it from raiders and monsters. it has some tie-ins with Fallout 4 and other Fallout games in the form of characters, and has missions that can be run to get crafting gear, blueprints for weapons and thematics, and offers a surprising versatile gameplay, while not having an ending as we know it from most games.

Fallout Shelter has had more than 230 million downloads as of June 2025.

Fallout Shelter
Bethesda

