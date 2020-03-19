The Messenger prequel Sea of Stars announced

Sabotage Studio is working on a new game, the developer announced by starting a Kickstarter just recently. Sea of Stars is set to be a 2D turn-based RPG with retro visuals telling the story of two Children of the Solstice who set out to eliminate evil alchemist 'The Fleshmancer' and his minion creations. The game will be a prequel to indie gem The Messenger and is set to release on PC and consoles in 2022.

In the time of writing, the Kickstarter campaign has raised over $35,000 of its $90,760 goal through the help of over 1,000 backers with 29 days to go. Take a look at the reveal trailer below or check out the Kickstarter page here.