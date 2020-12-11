Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sea of Solitude

Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2021

This version of the game is coming exclusive to the hybrid console.

The first real eyebrow raising reveal at The Game Awards was for Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut. This is an all-new version of the 2019 action game that is exclusive to the Switch and has features not on any other platforms.

Within the game's reveal trailer it was teased that the game will have a new photo mode, gyroscope support, as well as a new script. It truly looks to be the best version of the game and Nintendo fans have been rewarded for their continued patience on this one.

Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut will launch on Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2021.

Sea of Solitude

