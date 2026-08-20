Screen Burn shares 18 minutes of atmospheric Silent Hill: Townfall gameplay

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If you have been keeping a keen eye on the upcoming Silent Hill: Townfall ahead of its arrival on PC and PS5 on September 24, you will no doubt be thrilled to hear a mega lump of gameplay has just been shared to spotlight the intense first-person survival horror gameplay.

Appearing on the PlayStation YouTube channel, the 18 minutes of gameplay from developer Screen Burn takes us right into the foggy Scottish town of St. Amelia to see how players will be expected to navigate around the various houses and apartments in the Shorefront region of the game. As for why Simon has arrived to this unsettling place, all we are told is he has been "called back to the island to make things right."

The footage features a bunch of design elements and choices you would expect, including environmental puzzles that include finding the code to open a lock or scouring through chests and drawers for resources. But it also then goes a step further to give a taste of how the radio system works and how players can tune the device to spot enemies and dangers lurking in the fog.

Check it all out below ahead of Silent Hill: Townfall's arrival in just over a month's time.