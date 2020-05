You watching Advertisements

Are you a fan of Scott Pilgrim? Are you specifically a fan of the art of the game based on the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novels? If so, you can now feast your eyes upon some concept and production art by animator Jonathan Kim that he recently released via a link to his Tumblr page. Kim, who is now working as a senior animator at Lab Zero Games, was an animator on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Take a look at the art here.