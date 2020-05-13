Sci-fi shooter Cygni: All Guns Blazing takes off in 2021

A team of experienced in VFX work have created an explosive space shooter titled Cygni: All Guns Blazing and we are dealing with an old-school classic bullet-hell shooter here.

With its expertise in the field of visual special effects, the team of Keelworks wants to inspire new and old players in 2021 which is when this game is scheduled to release. Current and upcoming platforms should support the Shoot'em Up (or shmup, as the genre is called nowadays). Take a look at the announcement trailer and some screenshots below.