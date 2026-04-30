Say hello to a new flagship graphical calculator

HQ

Texas Instruments has been around for a long time. They have helped many students with algebra, pre-calculus, and upside-down anatomical slang. According to Engadget, the latest upgrade for the modern world is TI-84 Evo.

TI-84 Evo lets you "get your math on with a faster processor, a new icon-based home screen and a redesigned keypad". But why use a dedicated calculator, when we all have our phones? TI-84 Evo offers "distraction-free" single-purpose device "designed to do one thing exceptionally well — math". So it focuses on one thing without any distractions.

This new model's processor is three times faster than its predecessor, adds 50 % more graphing space, a simplified keypad and USB-C charging. A new feature lets you trace along a graph to find points of interest.

The TI-84 Evo is available now for $160, and it comes in a modern array of colours: white (the standard model), mint, pink, purple, teal, raspberry, and silver.