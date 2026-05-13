Saros has had a modest launch on PS5, according to an analyst firm

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If you're a PlayStation 5 user, you may well have found yourself checking out its latest exclusive this May. Saros, from the creators of Returnal at Housemarque Games, arrived on the console on 30 April, backed by excellent reviews, which currently stand at 87 on Metacritic.

However, it seems that its sales launch has not been as brilliant as PlayStation Studios had hoped. According to data analytics firm Alinea Analytics, Saros has sold around 300,000 copies since its launch. This would place it slightly behind the studio's previous release, Returnal (also a temporary PS5 exclusive), over the same period, which came out six months after the console's launch, when there were barely 8 million PS5 installed worldwide.

Saros arrived just as Sony confirmed it had sold around 94 million consoles in total, and one might think that the figures for a first-party launch like this should have been much higher. However, analysts also suggest that it is quite possible the current catalogue of games is overwhelming, whereas when Returnal (the first title released exclusively for PS5) came out, players were eager for new experiences in the newly launched generation. They also point out that the current price (€80) isn't helping this action and bullet hell experience fly off the shelves either.

In the absence of official figures from Sony itself, what do you think of Saros's launch, if these sales figures are confirmed? Have you played the game?