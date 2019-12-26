Cookies

God of War

Santa Monica Studio is giving away free God of War skins

If you're wanting to jump back into the Norse realm as Sony beefcake Kratos, you can do so in a new suit.

'Tis the season, and as such, developers are sending Christmas themed updates, deals and free gifts our way. Leaning more towards the latter, Santa Monica Studio is celebrating by giving away free skins for Kratos, Atreus and Kratos' shield for a limited time. The skins are the following:

Death's Vow Armour Sets for Kratos and Atreus
Exile's Guardian Shield Skin
Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin
Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin
Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

Are you interested in grabbing the skins for yourself? You can do so until January 6 of 2020 right here.

God of War

God of WarScore

God of War
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a fan of God of War, you owe it to yourself to try out this new approach, and if you're not, it's quite possible this game will change that."

God of War surpasses 10 million sales
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

The PS4-exclusive game joins the likes of Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us: Remastered in the 10 million club, as revealed by a recent Sony presentation.



