Santa Monica Studio is giving away free God of War skins

'Tis the season, and as such, developers are sending Christmas themed updates, deals and free gifts our way. Leaning more towards the latter, Santa Monica Studio is celebrating by giving away free skins for Kratos, Atreus and Kratos' shield for a limited time. The skins are the following:

Death's Vow Armour Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile's Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

Are you interested in grabbing the skins for yourself? You can do so until January 6 of 2020 right here.