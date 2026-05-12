Samsung allows blocking apps with excessive ads

HQ

Samsung Galaxy has a built-in monitoring and performance optimising app called Device Care. It helps to manage battery usage, storage and RAM, but it also automatically scans for malware. According to Android Police, Device Care has now updated to version 13.8.80.7, and now the app is also starting to block apps with excessive ads.

The feature's description suggests that the apps themselves won't be blocked, but only their notifications will be blocked.

"Apps that send frequent advertisement alerts will be put in deep sleep to prevent them from bothering you."

There are two options: basic blocking and intelligent blocking. Basic blocking identifies apps as sending frequent ads, and notifications will be blocked whenever they're detected on your phone. Intelligent blocking analyses alerts on your phone to determine whether they're ads, and blocked if they're frequent.

Apps in deep sleep will not bother you unless you manually open them. Said apps can be viewed in Settings > Device care > Care report > Excessive alerts.

It seems that the feature only works with One UI 8.5, and that might explain why some users are indicating that they've had access to the feature since the Galaxy S26 series launched.