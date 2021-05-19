LIVE

English
Saints Row: The Third - Remastered

Saints Row: The Third - Remastered is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series on May 25

It's also launching on Steam and GOG on May 22.

Saints Row: The Third is about to get visually enhanced for the second time. The recent remaster of the game is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series on May 25 and it will be a free upgrade for those who already own the game on last-gen consoles.

These new-gen versions will see improvements like faster loading times and enhanced lighting and texture resolutions. They also introduces two modes: a Performance Mode which runs at 1080p 60fps, and a Beauty Mode that employs upscaled 4K at 30fps. PS5 owners will also be able to see the Saints' signature colour of purple through their DualSense controller.

In addition to these new-gen versions, the remaster will also be heading to Steam and GOG for the first time on May 22.

