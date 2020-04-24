Sailor Moon will soon be available on YouTube

Although many admit only to Dragon Ball, at one time the adventures of charming defenders of love and justice were seen by almost everyone. However, if you don't remember the series or you never really had the opportunity to see it, you'll be able to change that soon. If you understand Japanese, at least.

From April 24, the brand's official channel will feature full episodes of the first three seasons of this popular series. However, we're afraid that its administration will act similarly to the creators of Neon Genesis Evangelion Rebuild films, which have already been shared for free but only in Japanese. Without any dubbing options or subtitles.

Thanks, Sora News.