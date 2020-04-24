Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Sailor Moon will soon be available on YouTube

The creators of Sailor Moon will share their cult classic anime series in its original language.

Although many admit only to Dragon Ball, at one time the adventures of charming defenders of love and justice were seen by almost everyone. However, if you don't remember the series or you never really had the opportunity to see it, you'll be able to change that soon. If you understand Japanese, at least.

From April 24, the brand's official channel will feature full episodes of the first three seasons of this popular series. However, we're afraid that its administration will act similarly to the creators of Neon Genesis Evangelion Rebuild films, which have already been shared for free but only in Japanese. Without any dubbing options or subtitles.

Sailor Moon will soon be available on YouTube

Thanks, Sora News.



Loading next content