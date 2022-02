HQ

Earlier this week, Behaviour Interactive finally revealed the new chapter of Dead by Daylight that was announced a few months ago. The chapter, which is inspired by Ringu (the original Japanese version of The Ring), introduces the new killer, Sadako, as well as the new survivor, Yoichi Asakawa. On March 8, this will be released for all formats, but if you'd like to try out the two characters now, they're available on the game's PC test servers.

You can check out the fresh trailer below!