Saber chief believes World War Z 2 is in talks because of its popular game

Up until F1 this summer, Brad Pitt's most-successful film at the box office was World War Z, a zombie flick that seemed to do quite well but never spiralled out into additional films. However this might change as there has been talk in Hollywood surrounding expanding the series, something game developer Saber Interactive thinks it had a hand in.

Development chief Tim Willits spoke with IGN at Gamescom, where he explained that the immense success of their game, which recently surpassed 30 million players, might have driven the conversation about expanding the film series.

In full, Willits explains: "30 million people have played that game. Isn't that crazy? 30 million unique people. They have not told me this — I'll probably get in trouble! — they have not told me this, but maybe IGN put this on Instagram, that there's talk at Paramount about making another World War Z. Again, they have not told me this, but I'm pretty sure it's because of that game.

"They have not told me this. I'm guessing! 30 million people. That's f***ing ridiculous! I saw that [the Paramount news] and I was like, 'Oh that's gotta be us.'"

