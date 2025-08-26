Saber Interactive CEO explains John Carpenter's involvement in Toxic Commando

HQ

Just yesterday, we were able to share some brief impressions and thoughts about John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, an upcoming action-FPS from Saber Interactive that feels like the ultimate Saber game thanks to how it incorporates ideas from the studio's prior works like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and World War Z, and how it utilises the epic Swarm Engine too.

But while this is all well and good, many will flock to this game not because of its Saber heritage but for the name that is attached to its title: John Carpenter. Yep, the legendary horror director and aficionado has helped make this project a reality, but what does that ultimately mean for the game itself? We asked Saber's CEO Tim Willits about Carpenter's involvement in the game, to which he told us:

"Yes, it was a great honor to work with Mr. Carpenter. We at Saber, when we were working on this game, we wanted to capture the 80s action vibe, early 90s movies. And no one did it better than John. So we approached him with the idea. He helped with things like setting, some of the story. He wrote music. And then we have some homage to some of his movies. We couldn't license them all, but if you're a fan of Carpenter movies, you'll see some Easter eggs around, and that should give you a smile."

As for what these Easter eggs will look like, Willits didn't spill any beans, but he did explain how the idea of Toxic Commando allowed the team to really go all-out in a creative manner. To this end, he told us:

"In World War Z, we're limited by human zombies. And in Space Marine 2, we are limited by the universe. But in this game, we are limited by our imagination. We have such crazy, over-the-top, wacky stuff. It is ridiculous."

Check out the full John Carpenter's Toxic Commando interview below.