Saab's new poncho makes soldiers invisible to drones

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If you've been following the coverage of Russia's war against Ukraine, you're surely aware that it's unlike any other war the world has ever seen and is entirely focused on drones. They've become so cheap to produce in such large quantities that they're now considered ammunition.

This has prompted the Swedish defence company Saab to develop a countermeasure. A press release now reports that they have developed a Barracuda solution (Saab's renowned high-tech camouflage, used on their armoured vehicles, among other things) for people. It is called the Barracuda Poncho, and the idea is that it will make it harder for drones to spot people by blocking thermal and UV sensors. It is also a lightweight solution weighing less than a kilogram.

Henning Robach, head of Saab's Barracuda business unit, comments:

"We have developed the Barracuda Poncho to meet the need that has arisen as drone surveillance has become increasingly common on the battlefield. This means that a soldier is particularly vulnerable when not protected under a camouflage net or inside a camouflaged vehicle."