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Russia's war against Ukraine has now lasted longer than World War I

Recently, the tide seems to have turned on the battlefield, and Russia is losing more and more of the territory it annexed.

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We have now passed a tragic milestone. Euromaidan Press reports that Russia's war against Ukraine has now lasted longer than the entire First World War did. The First World War began in 1914 and ended in 1918, lasting a total of 1,568 days. Yesterday, Russia surpassed this record, having now been at war for longer than that.

Unfortunately, there is still no end in sight, but heavy Russian losses and international pressure on the country, combined with high-tech warfare from Ukraine (backed by the EU), have recently turned the tide of the war. As we recently reported, Russia is now losing more and more of its illegally annexed territory to an advancing Ukraine.

Russia's war against Ukraine has now lasted longer than World War I
Image from Battlefield 1.

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