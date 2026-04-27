Russia's death toll in Ukraine is nearing a quarter of a million

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Russian casualties in their war of aggression against Ukraine have always been high, but have accelerated further over the past six months. Mediazona and the BBC continuously tally all verified Russian deaths and now report that the figure has reached 214,000 - nearly a quarter of a million.

The list of those killed is compiled based on verifiable sources with individual names and draws on information from relatives, local media, and other official statements, among other sources. The actual figure is therefore likely even higher, but this includes people whose deaths have not yet been confirmed.

They report that in the past two weeks alone, over 5,000 names have been added, representing one verified Russian death in Ukraine every four minutes, around the clock. On top of this are countless casualties, both physically and psychologically. The Kyiv Independent reports that Ukrainian figures show that just over 1.3 million Russians have been taken out of action, which, in addition to those killed, also includes the wounded, missing, and also prisoners of war.

For Ukraine, the latest figure is from February, when 55,000 people were reported to have died as a result of Russia's war.