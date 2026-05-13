Russia launches massive drone assault on Ukraine

HQ

At least six people have been killed and several others injured following Russian attacks on Ukraine on Wednesday. According to a statement from Ukrainian authorities, this was one of the most intense attacks in a long time, with drones and missiles targeting civilians as well as energy facilities.

The attacks targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk, among other locations, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that over 800 drones were reportedly launched in the past 24 hours.

Several buildings and parts of the country's power grid are reported to have been damaged, and local authorities describe how extensive rescue efforts are still underway in several locations. At the same time, there are reports that Ukraine has carried out counterattacks against infrastructure targets inside Russia.