HQ

The war in Ukraine is intensifying as spring temperatures rise, and it appears that the new front line has now shifted from the Donetsk region to the north, in Kharkiv. In the last 48 hours, nearly 300 direct clashes between Ukrainian and Russian ground troops have been reported, whilst the Defence Forces claim to have recaptured 22 km of Ukrainian territory.

That information was reported yesterday, Friday, by United24Media. However, the Russian state media outlet RIA has now reported (via Reuters) that Russian forces have captured the two villages of Borova and Kutkivka. These reports from the battlefield have not yet been verified, as the RIA news agency is routinely used by the Russian government to spread disinformation and propaganda..

More than four years after the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory began, the conflict is still far from reaching a conclusion acceptable to both sides. Frontline positions remain largely stable, and there appears to be no significant progress in global diplomacy. Currently, Russia controls around 20% of Ukraine's territory, and the total death toll, including combatants on both sides and civilians, is now approaching two million.