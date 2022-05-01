Russia has blocked access to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl's homepage

HQ

GSC Game World is a Ukrainian studio positioned in Kyiv, Ukraine, but is reportedly moving the studio to Prague in order to continue the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. GSC Game World ceased its business operations in Russia in March 2022. The reason for this is of course that Russia started a full-scale invasion on February 24th.

GSC Game World's homepage, which encourages people to support Ukraine, has been blocked in Russia according to VGC. They use xgp.pl as a source, which in turn uses now removed Ria Novosti news.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is supposed to come out in December 2022, but the development has been experiencing problems for obvious reasons.