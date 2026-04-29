Run a bar in a post-apocalyptic world with On the Rocks, coming to Early Access this year

In the world of video games, we're never short of new takes on the post-apocalyptic survival genre, but few of those games have you running a pub in the very heart of hell on Earth. Well, here's On the Rocks.

The survival and business management game in which you have to maintain and decorate a bar in a wasteland that could have come straight from a discarded Mad Max or Fallout script is coming to Early Access in 2026.

Explore the unknown whilst facing toxic lakes, looters, mutants and all manner of horrors left behind by the nuclear holocaust, then return and use your loot to whip up delicious cocktails, buy furniture and expand the business.

"We're excited to reveal On the Rocks and invite players into its harsh, sun-scorched world," said Aysu Ünal, co-founder at 312 Interactive. "Our game is a love letter to post-apocalyptic classics like Fallout and Mad Max. Fans of survival and management games can look forward to a unique blend of scavenging, crafting, and running a bar - a combination rarely explored in games. We can't wait to see how players endure our harsh, unforgiving world, while building the last bar worth visiting in the apocalypse!"

Check out On the Rocks in its first trailer below.