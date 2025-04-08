Rumour: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake could shadow drop at any moment

HQ

While we're still waiting on an official announcement of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake, more and more evidence is mounting for it. Now, it appears that not only will a reveal come soon, but the game's release could even coincide with it.

There has been speculation on an Oblivion remake shadow dropping, and rumours pointed to it coming our way some time last week. However, the latest take comes from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, who states that "it's going to shadow drop pretty soon."

The Oblivion remake will see the classic RPG completely remade with Unreal Engine 5, and will see new gameplay mechanics around stealth, archery, blocking, stamina and more. The original game is nearly two decades old now, so a remake will be welcome for a lot of fans, and it seems it's just a matter of time until it's in our hands.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is available now on PC, Xbox 360, and PS3.