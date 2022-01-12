Rumour: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl delayed until fall

HQ

Update: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has officially been delayed to December 8, 2022. The extra development time has been stated to give the team the time "needed to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game."

Original story: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was originally planned to be released in 2021, but was later confirmed to be delayed to April 28 this year. But now a Ukrainian leaker called OLDboi, known for good GSC Game World knowledge, claims that there will be another delay as well.

According to OLDboi, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl won't be released until fall, more precisely during the period from August to October. While nothing has been officially confirmed, we haven't heard much from the developers about the game either for quite some time, which could mean this rumour is true.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a timed exclusive title for PC and Xbox Series S/X. We don't know for how long, but previous rumours say it's for three months.

Thanks Neogaf