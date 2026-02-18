Rumour: Square Enix is working on a Chrono Trigger remake

HQ

Last year, there were numerous rumours suggesting that Chrono Trigger was poised for a comeback, with Square Enix veteran Yuji Horii himself fuelling some of them, including personally hinting it to us here at Gamereactor. As recently as December last year, he chose not to respond to questions about a potential remake, despite being able to easily deny it if it were not true.

Now, a very reliable insider says that Chrono Trigger is indeed making a comeback. This insider is John Harker, who has been delivering credible rumours for ten years, and who writes the following on Resetera regarding a survey currently being conducted by Square Enix:

"The Chrono stuff is already in dev tho. Let's ask for something else, like opening back up triangle strategy 2 or a legit sequel to final fantasy tactics!"

When other users reacted to his comment, he stood his ground and seemed to mean it. Of course, this should not be considered official confirmation, but rumours from insiders don't have much better sources than this.

What the Chrono Trigger remake will entail remains to be seen. We know that many are hoping for HD-2D, but Square Enix recently released Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, which, like Chrono Trigger, is based on a turn-based RPG designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. One might suspect that Square Enix would like to reuse this formula again, and Chrono Trigger would undoubtedly fit in well. However, it could just as easily be something completely new and more AAA-like.

If Chrono Trigger does get a remake, what graphics style would you hope it would be created with?