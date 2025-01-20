Rumour: Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed to play Rapunzel in Disney's live-action Tangled

Say what you want about Disney's current plan of remaking its animated classics and recent successes as live-action alternatives. You may love it, you may hate it, none of that really matters as they tend to make Disney a lot of money. One of the next to be getting this treatment is Tangled, as the animated adaptation of Rapunzel's life is on its way, and with that in mind, fans are already speculating and fan-casting who should take on the role of the Disney Princess.

As of now, there seems to be one leading contender, and that is popstar and former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter. The singer is at the top of many fan's wishlists, and it seems like this wish actually may be granted, as Where is the Buzz now reports that Carpenter has "emerged as a leading contender for the role of Rapunzel."

Granted, this is far from official confirmation from Disney, but it does seem like a good fit for the role, as Carpenter can sing, has the right kind of hair, and is familiar with how Disney operates.

The question now shifts to who Disney will eye for the additional roles in the movie. We're still holding our breath of Kathryn Hahn being allowed to take a crack at Mother Gothel. Who would you cast in a live-action Tangled remake?