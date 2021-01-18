Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Rumour: Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville could launch on Switch on March 19, 2021

It would be the series' first outing on the platform.

GameFly might have just leaked Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville's arrival on the Nintendo Switch.

According to the listing, the game will launch on March 19, 2021 - so if this is indeed true we would expect an official announcement to be on the way soon. If the game did come to the Switch then it would be the first outing for the series on the platform, as its predecessors Garden Warfare and Garden Warefare 2 haven't yet made their way over.

We reviewed Battle for Neighborville when it released in October 2019 and said that: "It has something for everyone to enjoy and it's intense, exciting, hectic and surprisingly hard to put down once you get into it."

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Thanks, Nintendo Insider.

