Rumour: Half-Life 3 will be the last game in the series

Speculation continues around Half-Life 3, with new reports from well-known insider DanielRPK (thanks, ComicBook.com) claiming that the game is designed to be the last in the series. Furthermore, it is also mentioned that Chell, the main character from Portal, will appear in some form during the game, which wouldn't be entirely unlikely as Erik Wolpaw, one of the creators who was part of Portal, is also involved in Half-Life 3.

Previous information has hinted that Half-Life 3, which has been codenamed HLX on the internet, is not a VR game and that at the time of writing it is playable from start to finish and that they are currently focusing on refining the experience.

An official announcement could come as early as this summer, with a potential launch later this year, which would finally give us the conclusion to the series we all hope for and deserve after two decades of waiting.

Do you think all the Half-Life 3 rumours are true, and that the game will be released this year?