Rumour: Half-Life 3 now "end-to-end" playable

It's still hard for us to talk about it without thinking that it might all go up in smoke one day, but the fact is that Half-Life 3, while never officially announced, is in the works at Valve. And what's more, the latest information suggests that development is well underway.

This all comes from a recent discussion on the YouTube channel of Tyler McVicker, a well-known insider with accurate and reliable information about Valve in the past, who claims that the game is being developed under the internal codename HLX and is so far along that it's already playable from start to finish.

"HLX is being tested so religiously and so extensively that there are individuals who are just talking," he said. "I personally have a policy of avoiding any questions or information related to the story whenever possible, so I've currently avoided them all. But I have been offered it by people I trust and I know some of my contemporaries have been given it, so there is information out there about the plot."

The only thing that seems certain is that Half-Life 3 will not be a virtual reality title and that it will be more of a love letter to fans of the series who have been waiting 20 years for this instalment.

"The game is playable from start to finish, full stop. It's never been more so. And they're optimising it, polishing it. The content is probably locked, or if it's not, the mechanics are locked."

