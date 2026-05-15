Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders to begin as soon as next week

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Grand Theft Auto VI isn't due out until this November, but for Rockstar, Take-Two, and the world to be prepared for the amount of copies they're going to have to ship day one, you can expect we'll be getting a big pre-order window with a huge marketing campaign backing it. Apparently, it could all be kicking off as soon as next week.

That's according to recent reports of multiple affiliates with the US retailer Best Buy showing off emails about a new campaign called "GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)." It's said that the campaign will run from the 18th to the 21st of May, essentially from next Monday until next Thursday. Of course, it's not expected that this will be the only pre-order window for fans, but it's likely this will be when Best Buy affiliates can promote the pre-orders and earn an amount of compensation.

If this was just the one odd screenshot, we wouldn't be reporting on it, but across the internet it seems that there are dozens of affiliates all with the same email they've found in their inbox. A pre-order call to action has also been discovered on the backend of Rockstar's site, adding further fuel to the fire. Grand Theft Auto VI is going to go about its own way of promotion, marketing, and so on, though, so it might be we'll come to next week and Rockstar decides it's not ready for a new trailer yet, or to let pre-orders go live. With the summer approaching, we'd hope to hear more soon, at least to get worries of another delay off our minds.