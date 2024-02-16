Rumour: Gears of War, Doom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator also being considered for multiplatform release

HQ

Yesterday, Xbox boss Phil Spencer unveiled the big plans for the platform's future. Many thought this was going to involve the announcement of Xbox going multiplatform, and yet only four games will be going to other consoles in the near future.

That doesn't mean Xbox isn't considering other exclusives to ship out to rival consoles. According to The Verge, alongside the four revealed yesterday, we could also see Microsoft Flight Simulator, Doom, and even Gears of War come to other consoles.

This is according to a report from The Verge, and hasn't been officially confirmed by Xbox, but it is an interesting idea. Certainly, after yesterday we wouldn't say anything is impossible for Xbox at this point.

Do you want to see these games come to other platforms?