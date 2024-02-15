No Starfield or Indiana Jones for PlayStation as Xbox keeps their exclusivity plan

HQ

The Official Xbox Podcast just dropped a special episode including the future strategy for Xbox. There has been a lot of rumours with some claiming that Microsoft might be considering dropping their strategy with exclusive games, and this was also the main topic.

It turns out the earliest rumours were true, but the latter ones wasn't. Four games, all at least over one year old, are in fact coming for other formats. No titles were revealed, but there are fairly certain hints and leaks proving that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves are two of them - which is what the earliest rumours was all about. Pentiment is believed to be the third game, while the fourth is thought to be Grounded. The teams will get to announce these multiformat titles themselves, so we'll just have to wait and see.

It was also rumoured that Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be multiplatform as well - which was outright denied by Phil Spencer. So basically very little seems to have changed.