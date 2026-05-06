Rumour: Formula 1 considering to recover Bahrain Grand Prix in October and Saudi Arabia in December

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The war in the Middle East caused the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Grand Prix in April, and unlike those in MotoGP or Formula 2, they were not rescheduled or replaced, meaning that the 2026 Formula 1 season will be shorter, with 22 races instead of 24.

However, it has been suggested recently that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is thinking of "recovering one", with Bahrain as the most likely host for the Grand Prix, that would take place in the weekend of October 2-4, according to RacingNews365. It will not be easy to accomodate more races, as after the summer break there are already 11 Grand Prix scheduled in 16 weekend, but Bahrain would fit the first October weekend, right between Azerbaijan and Singapore, as freight remain in the country.

Another possibility being considered, although one that poses too many challenges, is bringing back Saudi Arabia in December, between Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Currently, the season is meant to finish on December 4-6 in Abu Dhabi, and is contractually obligated that the Yas Marina circuit will host the finale.

The proposed plan would mean delaying the Abu Dhabi GP to December 11-13, and Saudi Arabia would take place on December 4-6. It would mean four Grand Prix in a row, after Qatar on November 27-29 and Las Vegas between November 19-21, which would likely be protested by drivers and teams for the overload of work...