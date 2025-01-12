Rumour: Five new mutants coming to Marvel Rivals

HQ

There's something thrilling about seeing your favorite heroes come to life in a game, and Marvel Rivals continues to stoke that excitement. According to a recent leak from X0XLEAK, the next wave of characters will include Professor X, Jia Jing, Paste Pot Pete, Colossus and Locus, adding to the already mutant-heavy lineup. With iconic figures like Wolverine, Magneto, and Scarlet Witch already confirmed—and Jean Grey rumored to be on the way—the game promises to be a treasure trove for X-Men fans.

Which hero are you most excited to play as?