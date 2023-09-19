Rumour: Fallout 3 remaster, Oblivion remaster, Dishonored 3 in the works

HQ

A remaster of Fallout 3, a new Dishonored game, and a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, might be in the works at Xbox, according to newly leaked documents shown to the FTC.

These games are part of a years-old Bethesda release document. We can see how dated the information is as it puts Redfall and Starfield into the schedule for FY 2021. But, these documents also showcase things like a Fallout 3 Remaster, an Oblivion Remaster, and Dishonored 3.

Of course, most Bethesda fans would want to see these games, we just have to hope they're still in the works. Delays have been rife in the gaming industry for years, but hopefully in time we can hear more about whether these titles are real or not. For now, we'd say don't get too hyped until you hear something official.