Rumour: Dawn of War IV in the works at Relic Entertainment

HQ

While the third Dawn of War game may not have impressed RTS or Warhammer fans as much as either would have hoped, the nostalgia and legacy centred around the first two games from the series is enough to keep gamers intrigued. A persistent hope remains that this franchise can and will one day return to former glories.

As spotted by TheGamer, a new LinkedIn post points to developer Relic Entertainment being open to taking another crack at it. The post, coming from one Dominik Dolenec of Emona, a company which manages Relic Entertainment within its portfolio. Dolenec visited Warhammer World in Nottingham, and was given a tour by Owen Rees, GW's head of licensing.

Dolenec was also wearing a Relic Entertainment t-shirt, which could show he was there representing the developer. This might all just be conjecture and speculation, but the evidence starts adding up, and Dawn of War fans will grab hold of any hint of hope they may have.

Considering Relic Entertainment recently got its independency from Sega, we would imagine they're hoping to make a big splash, and what better way to show they're back and better than ever than with a franchise they've not touched since 2017? Of course, until we hear something official, we can only label this as a rumour, but it remains an exciting one.