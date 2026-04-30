Rumors point toward a Sterrato version of the Lamborghini Temerario

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Earlier this year, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said, that an off-road "Sterrato" version of the Temerario is "not in the plans today, but never say never."

But Motor1 is already speculating, stating that the Sterrato version of the Huracán was a huge sales succes, meaning Lamborghini might be inclined to bring it back.

Of course, if such a car were to debut, it would probably sport the same hybrid setup, which combines a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors for a total of around 920 horsepower. That's already a massive jump over the old Sterrato.

Otherwise,the Sterrato-style treatment would likely follow the same recipe as before: raised ride height, off-road tyres, wider tracks and rally-inspired hardware, turning a low-slung supercar into something that can actually handle dirt, gravel and rough terrain.

Motor1 has imagined how the car looks, and you can see it below.