Rumor: Stellantis to refocus on key brands leaving Dodge and Chrysler out in the cold

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As you may have seen previously, manufacturing conglomorate Stellantis has had a tough time readjusting to the electric market, and has seen several reshuffles amidst a global sales slump.

Now, they seem to be refocusing on just some of their brands, mpre specifically four brands, if a report from Reuters is to be believed.

Apparently, under a new plan from CEO Antonio Filoso, the brand will focus on Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat. So yes, for the keen-eyed, that leaves quite a few brands outside of that select group, brands like Alfa Romeo, Citroên, Opel, DS, Chrysler and Dodge.

All in all, Stellantis operates 14 brands across the industry, meaning a whole 10 won't be getting the same money flow, nor focus, apparently. The report states that while the remaining brands won't be downright killed, they will be more regional or for "niche markets and customers".

Furthermore, it would seem that these second-tier brands will be relying very much on bits from "the big four".

Stellantis has yet to comment on the validity of the report.