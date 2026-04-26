Rumor: Playstation may require 30-day online check-ins for digital games

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Reports currently circulating online claim that Sony and PlayStation are set to introduce a system for digital games on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 that will require a regular internet connection. According to the rumors, a "check-in" will be required at least every 30 days; otherwise, the license risks becoming temporarily inactive. In other words, the game will become unplayable.

The rumor states that:



Newly purchased digital games may require an online check-in every 30 days



If the console isn't connected within that period, the license could be revoked temporarily



Does not affect older purchases



The usual "primary console" setting allegedly does not bypass this requirement



In other words, this isn't about a constant internet connection, but rather a variation of what Xbox and Microsoft once attempted to launch alongside the ill-fated Xbox One under Don Mattrick's leadership. Simply put, the console must log in and perform a "digital handshake" at regular intervals if you want to use your digitally purchased games.

So far, however, this is completely unconfirmed information, so take it with a grain of salt. But considering that this is something that has been discussed before in the industry, and the constant push to be online as much as possible, it's not entirely unlikely.