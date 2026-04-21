Rumour: Microsoft prepares a brutal round of layoffs for Xbox

HQ

So far, everything reported about Asha Sharma's early days as head of Xbox has been positive, showing a drive to rebuild trust in the brand, but perhaps there are more troubling developments on the horizon. GamingBolt highlights a rumour posted at Blind, which is reportedly an "anonymous forum for professionals," where a person claiming to be from Activision Blizzard asserts that massive layoffs are coming from Microsoft's gaming division.

Microsoft recently halted all new hires, which is a common practice ahead of layoffs, and apparently this involves a staggering 15% of the workforce. The information is completely unconfirmed, but if true, it represents a major setback and could even lead to studio closures.

This bitter pill is reportedly set to be announced either on May 6 or June 5 (we don't know if the source is American or from another part of the world, which affects how dates are written), and with that said, all we can do is wait and see - and hope it's all just a hoax.