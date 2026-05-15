Rumor: Leaked images reveals Xbox Elite 3 controller

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For years, there have been rumors that Microsoft is working on new Xbox joysticks - and they themselves are actually responsible for some of the leaks. This is because detailed information about a new Xbox joystick was accidentally revealed in connection with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard three years ago.

However, there have also been persistent rumors about an Xbox Elite 3 controller, and as early as last year, it was claimed to be on the way. According to Windows Central, it will "modernize and improve the offering leaps and bounds over the current model," and there actually seems to be some basis for that claim. Images of what is allegedly the controller have namely leaked via Tecnoblog.

Assuming these are genuine, we can look forward to a rechargeable yet replaceable battery, which offers the best of both worlds: the controller is rechargeable, but you can use standard AA batteries if they run out and you want to keep playing without having to charge it or use a cord. Another new feature is a dedicated button to switch between local and cloud modes so you can start playing streamed games instantly.

Perhaps the most exciting thing, however, is that it appears to have two scroll wheels on the bottom edge. We don't know what these are for, but maybe the controllers for Project Helix will have something similar, which could be used for much smoother scrolling through menus and the like - but certainly also for gameplay itself.

Of course, we don't even know yet if these are genuine images, since Microsoft hasn't said anything about it. But if this is true, we'll likely hear more about it at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.