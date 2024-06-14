Rumor: Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remaster

Square Enix themselves have hinted that something Final Fantasy Tactics-related could be on the horizon and several insiders have said the same. Now one of the most knowledgeable people in the industry is joining the chorus, namely Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier.

When a fan of the series said on Reddit that he wasn't sure about one of the leaks regarding the game, Schreier showed up to confirm the information, and wrote something that is hard to misinterpret:

"The Final Fantasy Tactics remaster is real and happening."

Still no official confirmation of course, but the closest we can get without hearing it from Square Enix themselves. We wouldn't pop our cheap prosecco just yet though - but we might put it on ice.