Square Enix: "It's probably about time that we do a new" Final Fantasy Tactics

Fans have been asking for a new adventure in the Final Fantasy Tactics series ever since Final Fantasy Tactics A2 was released almost 20 years ago. But so far, nothing has happened, been announced or even teased. Until now.

In an interview with The Gamer, the Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida unexpectedly says that he really likes Final Fantasy Tactics and has a lot of veterans from the previous games in his team, while also adding that Square Enix should do a new installation:

"We have a lot of our staff who worked on previous games like Final Fantasy Tactics or Final Fantasy 12, so you're going to have a lot of that [Tactics] feel because a lot of the same people are on the team...We're very happy for you to suggest this because we're all fans, but if we were going to make this, we wouldn't want to do the same story that turns out to be a different story.

But the series does lend itself well to that kind of storytelling, and we love Tactics as well. It's probably about time that we do a new one."

While this is most certainly no confirmation of anything, it's still definitely a sign of Square Enix being interested in the franchise again. Let's keep our fingers crossed.