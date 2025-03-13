Rumor: Expect the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to be revealed very soon

HQ

Microsoft currently has two unannounced titles that in the media are treated as if they were actually already presented, specifically a Gears of War collection with the original trilogy in a remastered condition and an Unreal 5 remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Several times lately it has been said from different sources that it is not far from being announced, but some have also claimed that it will be released reasonably soon. Now comes additional sources that supports the latter.

Insider NatetheHate writes that the game will appear "this month or next month" and launch "sooner than the original June target". The always reliable VGC also adds that their sources say the same thing.

Will the Oblivion remake be shown during Nintendo's Switch 2 event in early April or do Bethesda and Microsoft have other plans? It seems we won't have to wait long for the answer.