Rumor: Expect an Xbox showcase very soon

Microsoft kick-started 2023 with an event of their own called Xbox Developer Direct, where Hi-Fi Rush was both announced and released at the same time. And it seems like they might do something similar this year as well. Several known insiders on social media says they've heard rumblings of a showcase that will take place next week, or at the very least this month.

A reasonable guess is that Microsoft would like to confirm some dates for 2024 so Xbox gamers knows what awaits them - and when. This would likely include presentations of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Towerborne (some people are already speculating that we could be getting another stealth release as well).

We'll get back to you as soon as something has been officially confirmed.

Thanks Insider Gaming