Rumor: Capcom is developing a Devil May Cry remake

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Remakes seem to be getting more and more popular, and one of the companies really leading the charge is Capcom, which has enjoyed tremendous success with its comprehensive and masterful revamps of the Resident Evil series. And perhaps they have something else in the works as well.

Via Reddit (thanks My Nintendo News), it has now come to light that an insider has leaked information suggesting that Capcom is working on a remake of the first Devil May Cry. The insider, Stiviwonder, is not someone we're familiar with, but the well-known Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem (who, unfortunately, hasn't exactly been 100% accurate lately, but is still among the better ones) has previously acknowledged that this is a credible source.

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but it's been a long time since we've seen anything from Devil May Cry, and Capcom loves its remakes, so it's far from impossible.

Assuming it's true - is a Devil May Cry remake something you'd be interested in?