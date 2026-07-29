Rubber Soul makes a comeback with 20 previously unreleased Beatles recordings

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Admittedly, it's been quite a while since the Beatles hung up their instruments, and "only" Paul McCartney (82) and Ringo Starr (85) are still alive. Now, however, it seems they have something new in the works, and their website has announced their classic album Rubber Soul will be reissued in a remixed version.

The main draw, however, is all-new material, consisting of "24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos—among them early versions of 'Day Tripper' and 'We Can Work It Out,' plus 'Little Girl,' a previously unheard John Lennon song outline never before released or even rumoured."

The new edition will be released on October 2 on both CD and LP, and a Blu-ray will also be available.